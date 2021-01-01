Hyderabad: Realtor gets life imprisonment for raping minor step daughters

Police commissioner VC Sajjanar appreciated the efforts of the investigating officer, public prosecutor and the court duty constables in securing the life conviction.

Hyderabad: A local court here on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his two step daughters, both of whom were minors. The court imposed a fine of Rs 26,000 as well on him.

The convicted person, M.Amarnath (45), a realtor who had a second marriage with the victims’ mother, used to go home drunk and sexually assault the two children, aged 15 and 14. In 2018, Amarnath raped the girls in the house in the absence of his wife and other family members. He also video graphed the act on his mobile phone, which he used to threaten them later.

Amarnath raped the girls several times after that and threatened to kill their mother and the two of them if they revealed it to anybody. Based on a complaint from the victims, the Cyberabad Police booked a case and subsequently arrested Amarnath.

Police commissioner VC Sajjanar appreciated the efforts of the investigating officer, public prosecutor and the court duty constables in securing the life conviction.

