Retired customs official goes missing in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A retired official of the customs department went missing from Bowenpally, police said on Tuesday.
According to the police, Sai Veerender (65), a resident of New Bowenpally left the house on Monday evening, but did not return till late night. His mobile phone too was switched off.
Anxious family members, who after searching for him, approached the Bowenpally police and lodged a complaint. A case was booked and the footage from surveillance cameras was being examined.