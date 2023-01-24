Retired customs official goes missing in Hyderabad

A retired official of the customs department went missing from Bowenpally, police said on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:55 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

A retired official of the customs department went missing from Bowenpally, police said on Tuesday

Hyderabad: A retired official of the customs department went missing from Bowenpally, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Sai Veerender (65), a resident of New Bowenpally left the house on Monday evening, but did not return till late night. His mobile phone too was switched off.

Also Read Hyderabad: Gym trainer held for harassing woman

Anxious family members, who after searching for him, approached the Bowenpally police and lodged a complaint. A case was booked and the footage from surveillance cameras was being examined.