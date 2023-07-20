Hyderabad receives excess rainfall, surpassing deficient mark

Hyderabad has been witnessing an extraordinary spell of rainfall for the past three days, surpassing the deficient mark and reaching the excess rainfall category for the month of July.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:25 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has been witnessing an extraordinary spell of rainfall for the past three days, surpassing the deficient mark and reaching the excess rainfall category for the month of July. The incessant downpours have led to a significant increase in the overall rainfall recorded in the city.

Typically, Hyderabad receives an average of 101.2 mm of rainfall until the 20th of July. However, this year, the city has exceeded the normal figures, reaching a total of 122.4 mm of rainfall, categorising it as an “excess.”

The Meteorological Department attributes this weather pattern to a combination of regional factors. Experts have pointed to the influence of a low-pressure system and a strong monsoon trough over the region, leading to the continuous rain.

As the rain persists, Hyderabad may soon reach the “large excess rainfall” mark, indicating a further rise in precipitation. With more rain expected until the weekend, citizens are urged to stay alert and take necessary precautions to prevent any weather-related mishaps.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is also on high alert, ensuring that drainage systems are clear and functioning optimally to avoid waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas.