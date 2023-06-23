GHMC sends text messages to alert citizens of rainfall

Published Date - 06:01 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Hyderabad: In a bid to alert the citizens of the forthcoming rainfall in their area, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities have initiated sending mass text messages.

On Thursday, as the city experienced moderate rainfall, some received alerts from the GHMC Disaster Response Force.

“Shoutout to GHMC’s @Director_EVDM team for their prompt rain alert message. Kudos to the team!” wrote Twitter user Karthikeyan Rayana, sharing the picture of the message that alerted residents of Ranga Reddy of light to moderate rainfall with the surface wind. The message also informed that the situation will persist for three hours.

The Director of Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management of GHMC confirmed the text message alerts via their official Twitter handle.

“Since yesterday we adopted common alert protocol to send SMS on weather alerts to affected areas citizens based on IMD and other website information,” they wrote.

Netizens gave a thumbs up to the GHMC initiative and suggested sending these alerts via WhatsApp and Telegram as well.