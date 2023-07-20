Relentless rains continue for third day, Hyderabad braces for more

| Relentless Rains Continue For Third Day City Braces For More

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:22 AM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is grappling with yet another day of heavy rains, as downpours continues relentlessly since Monday evening. The city has been drenched in sheets of rain, disrupting normal life across various areas.

As the clock ticked from 8:30 am on Thursday to 9:00 am, the suburb of Gachibowli received rainfall of 13 mm in just 30 minutes.

Following closely, Miyapur registered 12.5 mm, and Jeedimetla saw 11.3 mm of rainfall during the same period.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of continued moderate to heavy rains in Hyderabad throughout the day. With weather systems remaining active, the city’s residents are advised to exercise caution