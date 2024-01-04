Hyderabad registers 24-run victory over Bengal in BCCI Senior Women’s One Day Trophy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Pranavi Chandra

Hyderabad: Riding on Pranavi Chandra’s unbeaten 88 runs, Hyderabad women registered a 24-run victory over Bengal women in the ongoing BCCI Senior Women’s One Day Trophy at St Stephen’s Ground, New Delhi on Thursday.

Batting first, Hyderabad posted 225/9 in 50 overs ad Pranavi smashed eight fours and two sixes in her 92-ball knock. G Trisha and Vellore Mahesh Kavya chipped in with 31 and 29 runs respectively. However, others failed to get going. Dhara Gujjar was the star bowler for Bengal picking up 5 wickets.

Later, Hyderabad restricted Bengal for 201 runs in 49.3 overs. For the losing outfit, Kashish Agarwal top-scored with 62 runs. Gouher Sultana and Bhogi Shravani picked up two wickets each for Hyderabad.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad women 225/9 in 50 overs (Pranavi Chandra 88 no, G Trisha 31; Dhara Gujjar 5/27) bt Bengal women 201 in 49.3 overs (Kashish Agarwal 62; Gouher Sultana 2/24, Bhogi Shravani 2/42).