Hyderabad: Research scholar of Osmania University suffers snake bite at campus hostel

The scholar identified as Vishnu was bitten by a snake while he was closing the window of his room in NRS hostel when it was raining

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:55 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A research scholar of Osmania University suffered a snake bite in his campus hostel, here on Wednesday night.

The scholar identified as Vishnu was bitten by a snake while he was closing the window of his room in NRS hostel when it was raining. He was immediately rushed to Gandhi Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. According to the OU officials, the student suffered a bite from a poisonous snake and samples of the snake were also collected.

Meanwhile, OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder and Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana visited the Gandhi Hospital and assured all help to the student. The officials, quoting doctors, said Vishnu’s health was stable and there was no danger. However, he has been put under observation for a couple of days.

The university administration has advised all students residing in the hostels to be alert as rains have commenced. The caretakers of the hostels have been instructed to fix additional lights at necessary places besides ensuring cleanliness around the hostels and mess facilities.

