LVPEI researchers secure 20-year patent for innovative corneal repair stem cell therapy

The LVPEI patented stem cell therapy holds promise to treat corneal scarring that happens when cornea, the transparent outer layer of the eye, gets damaged due to infections or accidents.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:09 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough in repairing cornea of patients and reducing over-dependence on corneas for conducting corneal transplants, two researchers from Hyderabad-based LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) have received patent for their novel stem cell therapy for 20 years from the Patent Office of Government of India (GoI) with the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970.

Dr Sayan Basu and Dr Vivek Singh have developed a patented therapy that uses a unique composition of stem cells derived from the eye’s surface. The composition has the potential to offer a viable alternative to corneal transplants that uses either the person’s own, or donor corneal stem cells to repopulate the corneal surface with healthy, clear cells.

Also Read Government urges caution for Indians in Canada

The LVPEI patented stem cell therapy holds promise to treat corneal scarring that happens when cornea, the transparent outer layer of the eye, gets damaged due to infections or accidents.

“The potential impact of this patent extends beyond just scientific research to meet the needs of the broader public. If the clinical trials are successful, this cell-based therapy could revolutionize the treatment of various corneal pathologies,” said corneal surgeon and Director of Centre for Ocular Regeneration (CORE), LVPEI, Dr Sayan Basu.

The therapy can also treat Keratoconus, a chronic condition where the cornea thins out and changes shape, thus distorting vision.“Through this patented therapy, there is potential to replenish corneal collagen, the connective protein that holds the shape of the cornea. Replenished collagen as a result of this technique can result in a strengthened cornea, offering a potential treatment to keratoconus.

The therapy has the potential to improve lives and I hope to see this become a reality soon,’ says Dr Vivek Singh, senior scientist at Sudhakar and Sreekanth Ravi Stem Cell Biology Laboratory and Centre for Ocular Regeneration (CORE), LVPEI.