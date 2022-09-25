Hyderabad: Robbers snatch Rs. 6 lakh from businessman at Santoshnagar

Published: Updated On - 11:23 AM, Sun - 25 September 22

The man Krishnaiah who works at a liquor shop was carrying the cash in a bag after closure of the shop at around 11 p.m when unidentified persons came on a motorcycle and snatched away the bag after threatening him.

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons robbed a businessman of Rs 6 lakh after threatening him at Santoshnagar in old city on Saturday night.

On being alerted the Santoshnagar police rushed to the spot and started efforts to track down the offenders.

The police are checking the feed of the surveillance cameras installed in the area to identify the persons.