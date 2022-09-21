Robbers steal Rs 2.86 lakh from automobile showroom in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:33 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Adilabad: Unidentified persons confined a watchman and fled away with a locker belonging to an automobile showroom, containing nearly Rs 2.86 lakh, in Mavala mandal centre on Wednesday night.

Sub-Inspector V Vishnu Vardhan said that the four robbers stole a locker consisting of Rs 2.86 lakh by capturing the watchman of an automobile showroom and threatening to kill him. They entered into the showroom from the rear side at around 2 am. Though the showroom was under CCTV surveillance, the miscreants could not be identified as they wore masks and their faces were not clearly visible in the dark, he stated.

Based on a complaint received from the watchman, Bhumanna, a case was registered against the four under The Arms Act 1995 and 394 (Robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. Investigation has been taken up. Based on the modus operandi, the police suspect that a gang of either Maharashtra or some other northern State, have indulged in the offence.

Meanwhile, the same gang made a vain attempt to loot another showroom in Nirmal district headquarters as well.