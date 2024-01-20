Hyderabad: Rowdy Sheeter arrested for attempt to murder

Tannu Khan alias Tannu Pahelwan and his associates attacked a group of youngsters with sticks and burnt their hand with a lighter after they complained of alleged stone pelting on their flat.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 09:02 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Madhuranagar police arrested Tannu Khan alias Tannu Pahelwan, against whom a rowdy sheet is maintained at Madhuranagar police station, for allegedly attempting to kill two persons on Friday.

According to the police, Tannu Khan and his associates attacked a group of youngsters with sticks and burnt their hand with a lighter after they complained of alleged stone pelting on their flat.

Based on a complaint the police invoked different Sections of IPC and arrested him along with two other persons.