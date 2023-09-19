Hyderabad: Missing girl traced by Madhuranagar police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:56 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Hyderabad: The Madhuranagar police rescued a teenager girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her neighbour two days ago.

The girl, who is daughter of a woman working with the police department, went missing from her house on Sunday. On a complaint, the police registered a case of kidnapping and launched efforts to trace her.

On Monday night, the girl was traced and rescued her. A man, Anjaneyulu, who is neighbour of the girl was arrested and remanded. The police registered a case under various Sections of POCSO Act.