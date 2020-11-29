Hyderabad RTC conductor, two family members die in road accident in US

The victims were Narasimha Reddy (57), his wife Lakshmi and son Bharath Kumar Reddy died on the spot in the road accident.

Hyderabad: Three members of a family hailing from Narayanpet district, who were on a visit to Texas in United States, died in a road accident on Saturday night, according to reports reaching here. The victims were Narasimha Reddy (57), his wife Lakshmi and son Bharath Kumar Reddy died on the spot in the road accident. Two others were also critically injured.

Narasimha Reddy works as a conductor in Hyderabad RTC depot 1. His son Bharat Kumar Reddy and daughter Mounika Reddy were working in the United States as software engineers. Narsimha Reddy and his wife Lakshmi were stated to have gone on a visit to the United States recently. Reddy and his wife along with family members and two friends Sai Praneeth Reddy had gone to attend a function in a relatives house and were returning home in Texas when the mishap occurred. While Mounika Reddy and Sai Praneeth Reddy were injured critically, the other three died on the spot, reports reaching here said.

Narasimha Reddy hails from Pedda Chintakunta village of Marikal mandal in Narayanpet district of Telangana.

