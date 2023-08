| Hyderabad S Raksha Settles For Silver At Junior All England Badminton Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad shuttler Raksha Kandasamy clinched a silver at the Junior All England Badminton Championship on Sunday.

In the final, Raksha before going down to Jackie Dent of Canada 21-19, 12-21, 11-21 in a three set encounter. Earlier, the 16-year-old reached the final of the championship with a win over Gianna Stiglich of Italy in the semis.

Raksha is being coached at the MKS Badminton Academy in Nacharam, Hyderabad.

Final: Jackie Dent (Canada) bt Raksha Kandasamy (India) 19-21,21-12,21-11; Semifinals: Raksha Kandasamy (India) bt Gianna Stiglich (Italy) 21-13,16-21,25-23; Quarterfinals: Raksha Kandasamy (India) bt Ella Lin (USA) 12-21,24-22,21-17.