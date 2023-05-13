Hyderabad: SAFA summer camp inaugurated at Muffakham Jah college

Published Date - 06:02 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Hyderabad: The Shabbir Ali Football Academy (SAFA) summer coaching camp was inaugurated by the chairman of the Sports Development Committee, SUES and member of BOG, Mr Aameer Javeed at the Muffakham Jah college in Banjara Hills on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion Mr Shabbir Ali, former captain of the Indian team and technical director, AIFF, thanked Secretary of SUES, Mr Zafar Javeed and Mr Aameer Javeed, Chairman (Sports Development Committee) SUES, Member (BOG) and the management of the SUES for giving permission to conduct the camp.

To mark the occasion, an exhibition match was held between U-20 boys. On Sunday the final selection of the U-15 and U-17 boys will be held for SAFA teams that will compete in the Hero I League of the AIFF and Telangana FA league tournaments.

