Hyderabad Sailing Week: Manu consolidates top spot

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:35 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Capt Manu of during her race in the ILCA 6 women category at the Hussain Sagar Lake, on Friday.

Hyderabad: Captain Manu of Army Yachting Node won three guns on the last day of the event to lead the fleet in the ILCA 6 women’s category in the 26th Edition of Hyderabad Sailing Week, at the Hussain Sagar Lake on Friday.

Akshay Vincent of Trishna Sailing Army Boys is in lead in the boys category with a gun and a second place in three races. In the ILCA 7 open category, Mohit Saini and Gitesh of Army Yachting Node are placed at the first and second spots respectively.

Neha Thakur of NSS Bhopal and Telangana girl R Ashwini of EMESA Telangana Sports are at the top two sports in the girls category of the ILCA 4.

Standing:

ILCA 7: 1. Mohit Saini (AYN), 2. Gitesh (AYN), 3. Deepak K Saini (MBI);

ILCA 6 OPEN: 1. Akshay Vincent (TSAB), 2. Nanhe Raja Bundela (NSS, Bhopal); 3. Chunnu Kumar (TSAB);

ILCA 6 Women: 1. Catp Manu (AYN), 2. R Ashwini (TMESA), 3. Majji Lalita (YCH);

ILCA 4 Boys: 1. B Kiran Kumar (TSAB), 2. Adhvait P Menon (INWTC), 3. A Sanjay Reddy (EMESA);

ILCA 4 Girls: 1. Neha Thakur (NSS, Bhopal), 2. R Ashwini (EMESA), 3. Veera V Vaishnavi (YCH).