Hyderabad: Salar Jung Museum to reopen from Nov 10

By | Published: 3:38 pm

Hyderabad: Salar Jung Museum which remained closed since the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic will reopen following all precautionary measures, for visitors from Tuesday.

In a press release, the museum informed the visitors that apart from temperature screening, use of face cover/mask was mandatory at all time during the visit. They should follow adequate physical distancing of at least 6 feet and senior citizens, vulnerable groups, pregnant women, infants and toddlers may avoid visit.

