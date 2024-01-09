Hyderabad: Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu meets CM Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 08:06 PM

Hyderabad: Akshaya Patra Foundation regional president and Hare Krishna Movement president, Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu here on Tuesday met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and briefed about the foundation activities in the State.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a not for profit organization that strives to address issues like hunger and malnutrition in the country. The foundation has been implementing the midday meal scheme in government and aided schools to fight hunger and bring children back to school.

Currently, the foundation has five high-tech kitchens at Sangareddy, Warangal, Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar districts, feeding more than two lakh meals every single day.