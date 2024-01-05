Hyderabad: Savour pulpy papayas this season

Favourable weather conditions led to a good yield in Telangana, say Horticulture officials

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 10:46 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: A bumper crop of papaya in the State has resulted in the fall in the prices of the soft and versatile fruit in the retail market. Such has been the drop in the prices that a kilogram of quality papaya is now being sold for Rs 30/kg as against Rs 70 a kg.

Horticulture officials said the favourable weather conditions helped in the good yield of the crop in the State. The papaya arrivals to the city are mainly from the surrounding districts of Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Nalgonda, Yadadri and Mahabubnagar.

Also Read Telangana is now a fruit surplus State too!

“The land extent on which the fruit is grown in the State is increasing as the farmers are raising the papaya trees owing to good profits. So, there is huge arrival at the market,” said an official of Horticulture Department.

Ch Narsimha Reddy, secretary of fruit market in Batasingaram, said the papaya is auctioned in quintals at the market every day. There has been a steady rise in the arrivals of the fruit at the market, he said, adding, “On an average, 50 vehicles are coming to the market from different districts.”

The Jambagh fruit market at MJ Market is another place where people can head to buy the fruit in the mornings. It arrives there and is dispensed to local retail traders.

However, only bigger purchases happen here. “Not just the retailers, even general buyers can purchase here but it should be bought in big quantities,” Reddy said.

The papaya arrivals, apart from being in large numbers, have also been of good quality that is resulting in an increase in the sales, fruit sellers point out. “Also, due to the fall in prices, the demand for the fruit has increased considerably,” a seller said.

Popular for health benefits

A sweet fruit that is grown in tropical regions, papaya is widely used with a belief that it offers several benefits for health.

Papaya is said to contain high levels of antioxidants such as Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Vitamin E and diets that are high of antioxidants are believed to reduce the risks of heart diseases.

Apart from heart ailments, it is also believed to reduce inflammation and aid in easy digestion while boosting the immunity.

It also boasts of anti-ageing effects and improves skin texture.