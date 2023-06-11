Hyderabad: As schools reopen tomorrow, students to undergo ‘Holiday Learning Loss’

Holiday Learning Loss, which is recorded globally, is a fun-based and age appropriate assessment. It will be basically in reading, writing, spellings, formulae, multiplication tables etc

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:51 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Rekha Rao, principal, DDMS AMS P Obul Reddy Public School

Hyderabad: As the school reopens on June 12, the students undergo a surprise assessment to audit ‘Holiday Learning Loss’, a major phenomenon recorded globally. The assessment will be fun based and age appropriate. It will be basically in reading, writing, spellings, formulae, multiplication tables etc.

Rekha Rao, Principal, DDMS AMS P. Obul Reddy Public School, said their school was among very few who encourage such initiatives. “Our School DDMS AMS P Obul Reddy Public School, under the care of visionary Chairman SV Rao and Secretary E Narsimha Rao, is always encouraging such initiatives which are implemented in very few schools,” she said brimming with pride as the X & XII graders passed out in flying colours.

The objective of this audit is to identify learning loss in students as they return from vacation, without being informed, to identify their retention as they step into the classroom. The audit aids the teachers to proceed accordingly and also help the parents to identify the extent of their involvement in the child’s learning and its impact.

