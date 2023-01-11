| Hyderabad Scr Cancels Few Mmts And Passenger Trains

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:11 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has temporarily cancelled passenger and MMTS trains due to operational reasons on January 11 and 12, 2023.

The cancelled passenger trains include:

Train no. 07979 Vijayawada – Bhadrachalam Road, Train no 07278 BhadrachalamRoad -Vijayawada, Train no. 07462 Secunderabad-Warangal, and Train no. 07463 Warangal – Hyderabad

The cancelled MMTS trains include:

Train no. 47135 and 47137 (2- services): Between Lingampally – Hyderabad

Train no. 47110/47111/47119 (3 services): Between Hyderabad – Lingampally

Train no. 47160/47156/47158/47214/47216 (5 services): Between Falaknuma – Lingampally

Train no. 47181/47186/47212/47183/47185/47217 (6 – services): Between Lingampally – Falaknuma

Train no. 47177 (1-service): Between Ramchandrapuram – Falaknuma

Train no.47218 (1 service): Between Falaknuma – Ramchandrapuram

Train no. 47201 (1 service): Between Falaknuma – Hyderabad

The South Central Railway took to Twitter to share the news on its Twitter handle:

Cancellation of Passenger and MMTS Trains pic.twitter.com/RuX3ewtDG2 — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) January 11, 2023