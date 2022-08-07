Hyderabad: Security guard rapes woman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:27 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police took into custody a man for allegedly threatening and raping a woman last week at her house.

The victim had befriended the suspect S Chinnamia, who works as a security guard at as mall in Banjara Hills Road No 12 and stays at Banjara Hills Road. No 5. On pretext of some work, the security guard visited the room of the victim, who stayed in the same building and sexually assaulted her on August 4. He threatened to kill her if she disclosed about it to anyone, said Banjara Hills police.

The victim informed her friend about it who alerted her parents. On a complaint the police booked a case and took into custody to security guard.