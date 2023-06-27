Hyderabad sees rise in arrival of cattle ahead of Bakrid

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 AM, Tue - 27 June 23

Around 5,000 sheep arrive in Hyderabad on regular days and the numbers swell to 50,000 during the festival.

Hyderabad: With Eid ul Adha festival, popularly known as Bakrid, to be celebrated on Thursday there is an increase in the arrival of cattle from different States to the city.

The regular sheep markets at Jiyaguda, Golnaka, Langar Houz and Gowlipura are witnessing several fold increase in the arrivals from neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. On an average, around 5,000 sheep arrive in the city on regular days and the numbers swell to 50,000 during the festival.

“During regular days, the sheep are slaughtered to cater the local meat requirements. But during Bakrid festival, the cattle are sacrificed due to religious belief and families buy up to ten sheep and even more in certain cases,” said Shamshu Bhai, a trader at Jiyaguda market.

To meet the demand, the local cattle traders and middlemen coordinate with their counterparts in other States and facilitate the transport and sale of cattle in the run up to the festival.

“We get a good price for the animals in the city compared to other metropolitan cities. A sheep yielding around 10 kg meat is expected to cost Rs.10, 000 in this season. It might be a little higher or less depending upon the supplies,” said Yousuf Qureshi, a trader at Langer Houz.