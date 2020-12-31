Hyderabad: Self-employment training for tribal women

The training programme was inaugurated by IARE Chairman Marri Rajasekhar Reddy on Wednesday

Hyderabad: A facility in the Institute of Aeronautical Engineering (IARE), Dundigal campus exclusively offering training to tribal women aimed at making them independent by encouraging them to take-up self-employment was inaugurated by TRS Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency in-charge and chairman, IARE, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy on Wednesday.

Under the Technology Interventions for Disabled and Elderly (TIDE) initiative, which is supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), the initiative will provide training to 650 unemployed women belonging to various tribal groups.

In a span of 60 days, the women will receive training in bangle making, stitching of traditional clothing and preparing decoration items. To facilitate the tribal women in marketing their own products, the IARE has come forward to take-up the marketing aspect of all the designed and manufactured goods, Reddy said.

On this occasion, Reddy said that the objective of the training was to offer self-employment to tribal women by imparting the necessary training. Accordingly, machinery, equipment and other facilities were provided for training at a cost of Rs. one crore.

“The initiative is in-line with the vision of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, who has introduced innovative social welfare projects aimed at poverty alleviation,” Reddy said.

