Hyderabad: Serial killer sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for killing three persons

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

Hyderabad: A serial killer who killed three persons by hurling boulders on them and stole money from them, was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by a city court on Saturday.

Mohd Khadeer (45), a resident of Borabanda and native of Karnataka, had killed Mubarak Ali, a footpath dweller on 30 December 2019, while he was asleep on the pavement near Teenposh mosque, Nampally. Khadeer hurled a big boulder on the victim’s head resulting in his death on the spot.

He collected money found in the pocket of Mubarak and went away, said Inspector Khaleel Pasha, the investigation officer of the case. He was arrested and remanded.

In October 2021, after being released from jail, Khadeer killed two persons at Habeebnagar. On October 15, he killed a beggar Fareed while the victim was asleep near Yousufain Darga junction and on October 30, he killed an unidentified person aged around 35 years near Tabanda cross roads Habeebnagar.

“Khadeer killed people and used to steal money from them to buy liquor for himself,” said DCP (west) Kiran Khare.

The court after trail convicted and sentenced the man to rigorous life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 300 on him. He is also facing the charges for killing another man at Nampally police station limits on 30 October 2021 and the case is under trail.

