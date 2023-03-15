Hyderabad: Seven BJYM workers held for damaging public property

The BJYM workers held a protest on Tuesday afternoon at the TSPSC demanding high level enquiry into the test paper leak issue.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:36 AM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: Seven workers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) were arrested by the Begum Bazaar police for allegedly trespassing, rioting, deterring public servant from performing their duties and damaging public property at the Telangana State Public Service Commission during the protest against AE (Civil) exam question paper leak issue on Tuesday.

State BJYM president Bhanu Prakash along with six others was taken into custody by the police. A case was booked at Begum Bazaar police station against them.

All arrested and produced before court and sent to judicial custody.