Hyderabad: Seven, including juvenile held in murder case

Officials seized four knives, three scooters and four mobile phones from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:39 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Officials seized four knives, three scooters and four mobile phones from them.

Hyderabad: The IS Sadan police solved the murder case of Mohd.Tariq (39), a realtor reported at Edi Bazaar early this week, and arrested seven persons including a juvenile in connection on Friday. A previous enmity led to the killing, police said.

Officials seized four knives, three scooters and four mobile phones from them.

Also Read Attention diversion gang held in Hyderabad

The arrested persons are Mohd.Mazhar from Santoshnagar, Shaik Muzammil from Madannapet, Kaleem Khan from Edi Bazaar, Mohd.Afroz Siddiqui from Madannapet, Khaled Osman Ansari from Santoshnagar, Mohd.Amer from Yakutpura, Abdul Amer from Vikarabad and the 17-year-old juvenile.

According to the police, Mazhar, who is into illegal Public Distribution System (PDS) rice, had in an inebriated condition attacked one Arif, causing grievous injuries. Tariq Ali then intervened and assured to work out a compromise between both parties and took Rs.2 lakh from Mazhar to give it to Arif.

“However, he used the money for his personal expenses and when Mazhar started to pressurise Tariq to return the money, the latter started threatening to put fake cases. This angered Mazhar, who decided to eliminate Tariq,” said a senior police official.

On Tuesday, the assailants attacked Tariq with knives at Ramchandra Nagar in Edi Bazaar, killing him on the spot. The juvenile helped in causing disappearance of the evidence.