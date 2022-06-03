Hyderabad: Seven including top Midhani official arrested for precious metal scam

Published Date - 04:43 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested seven persons, including two scrap dealers of a city-based private company, an assistant general manager with the Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (Midhani), an Assistant Commandant and one constable of the Telangana State Special Protection Force and two employees of Midhani in connection with a precious metal scam.

Those arrested were scrap dealers Mohammed Nayeem Nayyar and his brother Mohammed Waseem Nayyar of Zain Steel India Scrap Godown, Hyderabad, Bathkola Murali and Nasa Deekshith, both temporary employees of Midhani, S. Narasing Rao, AGM (Security & Administration), Midhani, Saripalli Prem Kumar, Constable, SSPF and Ravinder Reddy, Assistant Commandant, SSPF.

According to a CBI press release here, a case was registered against two scrap merchants of a Hyderabad-based private firm and others, after allegations that they entered into a conspiracy with others including temporary/casual employees of Midhani to divert valuable raw, finished and semi-finished materials in a clandestine manner from Midhani to a scrap warehouse. The scrap dealers allegedly agreed to pay illegal gratification to those involved.

During investigation, CBI intercepted a vehicle while transferring 950 kilos of precious material and caught the two scrap merchants who were stealing the precious metal scrap along with two temporary employees of Midhani, the driver of the vehicle and other suspects.

Searches were conducted at six locations in Hyderabad including at Midhani which led to recovery of incriminating documents and mobile phones containing incriminating evidence, details of payments made by the scrap merchants to other suspects and officials.

