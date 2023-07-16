Hyderabad: Seven member gang arrested, 178 kg of ganja seized

According to the police, the gang is involved in smuggling of the ganja from Odhisa to Karnataka

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (Madhapur) caught a seven member gang of ganja peddlers and seized 178 kilograms of the contraband from them. The police also seized two cars and four mobile phones.

According to the police, the gang is involved in smuggling of the ganja from Odhisa to Karnataka. On Saturday, the gang was transporting the contraband in two cars when on information the police caught them at Choudarigudem, Shadnagar.

