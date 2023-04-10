Hyderabad, several districts in Telangana set to reel under intense heat in coming days

The India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city until Wednesday

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 10:45 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

According to IMD, maximum temperatures are likely to hover between 36 and 40 degrees Celsius. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and several other districts in the State are set to experience intense heat in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city until Wednesday, as maximum temperatures are likely to hover between 36 and 40 degrees Celsius.

The city and its surrounding areas are expected to witness a further rise in temperature from Thursday, with IMD-H issuing an orange alert. The mercury is likely to cross 41 degrees Celsius during this time.

Apart from Hyderabad, the weather department also issued an orange alert for Adilabad, Mancherial, Narayanpet, and Rajanna Sircilla districts for the next three days. Meanwhile, the other districts in the State have been issued a yellow alert.

With the intense heat and rising temperatures, the IMD advised people to stay indoors during the peak hours of the day and avoid venturing out unless necessary. Although the weather is expected to remain hot and dry, some scattered thunderstorms are likely to occur in a few parts of the State from Tuesday. This is due to the hot weather, which is expected to create instability in the atmosphere.

