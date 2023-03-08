Hyderabad: Shaheen Women organises program on legal rights of women

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:43 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Hyderabad: The Shaheen Women’s Resource and Welfare Association in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority of Hyderabad organised a program on legal rights of women.

Senior Civil Judge and Secretary District Legal Services Authority, K Murali Mohan, Assistant Profession Keshav Memorial College of Law, Komal Upodhyay, and Anitha of Sakhi Centre participated in the program as guests.

The speakers outlined women’s rights and legal remedies for the women who are victims of domestic violence, sexual violence and others violations. They also explained about the various authorities and platforms the affected women can approach for help.

“We observed that most women are unaware of their legal rights. Hence the program was organised on the occasion of International Women’ Day,” said Jameela Nishanth, of Women’s Resource and Welfare Association.