Hyderabad: Shilparamam to hold ‘Sankranti Sandadi’ from Tuesday

Hyderabad: Sankranti fervour has gripped the city and different cultural and colourful events and programmes are being organised at different venues.

Shilparamam is organising “Sankranthi Sandadi – 2021” at its Madhapur and Mini Shilparamam Uppal premises from January 12 to 17. As part of the festivities, there will be Gangireddulu, Haridasulu, Budabukkalu, Jangamadevarulu, Pagati veshalu, etc., and also other daily cultural programmes at amphitheatre till January 17 both at Madhapur and Uppal Shilparamam premises.

The Shilparamam Arts, Crafts and Cultural society is also organising “Bhogi Pallu” on January 13 for children aged under 11 years both at Madhapur and Uppal Shilparamam premises for free of cost.

Interested parents can perform the ceremony for their children. Organisers will arrange all the items, including rice, fruits and others and a priest will perform the ceremony from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Fly kites in open areas, TSSPDCL urges people

With kite flying being synonymous with Sankranti, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) has appealed to citizens to be alert and fly kites in open areas.

Before flying kites, it is very important to be safe and flying kites near electrical lines and distribution transformers is dangerous. It can cause accidents and also disrupt electric services if kites get tangled in power lines, said G Raghuma Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, TSSPDCL.

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited appeals to its consumers and the general public to follow the safety tips:

Keep burglars at bay, citizens cautioned

People are moving to their hometowns to celebrate Sankranti. As many people leave the city for Sankranti, the Police Department has advised those leaving to their native places to take necessary measures to prevent robbery.

