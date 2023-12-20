Hyderabad shooter Esha Singh, Nizamabad boxer Mohd Hussamuddin to get Arjuna award

While shooter Esha has recently scripted history with four medals at the 2020 Asian Games, Hussamuddin is a two-time bronze medal winner from Commonwealth Games from 2018 Gold Coast and 2022 Birmingham

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:21 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

(L-R) Shooter Esha Singh, Mohammad Hussamuddin

Hyderabad: Telangana star shooter Esha Singh and boxer from Nizamabad Mohammad Hussamuddin have been selected for the Arjuna award. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the list of awards on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Indian badminton doubles players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been selected for the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.

Hussamuddin is a two-time bronze medal winner from Commonwealth Games from 2018 Gold Coast and 2022 Birmingham. He also won bronze at World Championships in 2023 and Asian Championships in 2022.

Meanwhile, shooter Esha has recently scripted history with four medals at the 2020 Asian Games. She had won gold in 25m pistol team event and an individual silver while clinched second place in 10m air pistol team event and a silver in the individual category.

Esha was part of the Tokyo Olympics core team but missed out on the Games by a whisker. The youngster had won a gold medal in the ISSF Junior World Championship in 2022 Cairo in 20m air pistol and a team gold. She also bagged gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Other sportspersons to be listed for the Arjuna Award include Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, men’s hockey players Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Sushila Chanu, archers Ojas Pravin Deotale and Aditi Gopichand Swami, chess player R Vaishali, golfer Diksha Dagar, shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, wrestler Antim Panghal, Asian Games silver medallist wushu player Naorem Roshibina Devi and paddler Ayhika Mukherjee among others.