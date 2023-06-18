Hyderabad: Shots fired in air after group clash in Mirchowk, one held and weapon seized

Shots were fired in air by a person in Mirchowk by a person following a clash over taking possession of property late on Saturday night. Situation is now under control, police say

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 06:32 AM, Sun - 18 June 23

Hyderabad: Tension escalated in Mirchowk area of the old city late on Saturday night, after shots were fired in air by a person following a dispute over property. Police moved in and took the person into custody and seized the weapon. Situation is now under control, police said. None was injured.

According to the police, the dispute pertains to a property measuring around 250 square yards and one person Arafath had recently purchased a portion of the property and was trying to take possession of it.

Advocate Masood Khan, who stays in the property opposed Arfath and his accomplices from entering the house arguing that a court case is filed.

The family members and friends of both the persons clashed during which the advocate was reported to have taken out his licensed gun and fired shots in air. The incident led to panic in the area.

The Mirchowk police reached the spot and took into custody the advocate and shifted him to police station. Two persons who were injured in the clash were shifted to hospital. A couple of cars were damaged in the incident. A case has been registered.