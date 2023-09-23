Hyderabad: Shruti Haasan engages in fireside chat at ‘Under 25 Summit’ with Students

Hyderabad: Popular actor Shruti Haasan interacted with students and participated in a fireside chat at ‘Under 25 Summit’, a youth festival organised by Guru Nanak Institutions, Ibrahimpatnam, here on Saturday. Other speakers at the event included filmmaker and writer Ashwiny Iyer and Nawab Gang.

More than 1,000 students took part in the event and were seen hearing it out to the speakers at the summit. During her interaction, Shruti Haasan turned nostalgic and said she miss her college days even today. Addressing the girl students, she said, “each of us have a super power, I believe it and it’s true for all of you too.”

Sardar Gagandeep Singh Kohli, Vice Chairman-Guru Nanak Institutions, Dr H S Saini, MD GNI, Vinay Chopra, Director Training and Placements and others were also present.