Hyderabad: SISA organises workshop on meniscus transplantation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:20 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Hyderabad: Over 300 orthopaedic surgeons and experts from various parts of the country participated in the two-day workshop on Meniscus Allograft Transplantation being organised by Sai Institute of Sports Injury and Arthroscopy (SISA) in Hyderabad.

As part of the workshop, a team of doctors led by Dr K Raghuveer Reddy of SISA performed three live surgeries of meniscus transplantation, which involves replacing the damaged meniscus with donor tissue matched for size. The meniscus is a C-shaped cushion in the knee joint, a shock absorber critical to healthy knee function.

Experts in the field including Dr Raghuveer Reddy, Dr Francois Tudor from Australia and 60 faculty members from various states, shared the finer aspects of the meniscus transplantation and related issues. The workshop assumes significance as only few meniscus transplants have been done in India in last few years. Surgeons from different parts of the country participated in the workshop to learn these techniques focused on preservation of meniscus.

Dr Raghuveer said patients, below 45 years with knee injuries if not treated at appropriate time would progress to osteoarthritis. Knee joint replacement has been the conventional option for osteoarthritis in elderly patients.

Ligament reconstruction, meniscus preservation surgery, cartilage surgery and bone alignment (osteotomy) surgeries prevent or postpone the knee joint replacement in patients in active and early stage of their life. However, these techniques require high levels of training, exposure and competence to be successful and beneficial to the patient.