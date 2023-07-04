Hyderabad: Six-member gang arrested, 200 kg of ganja seized

Rachakonda CP DS Chauhan said that the six persons formed into a gang and were purchasing the ganja from Sileru in Andhra Pradesh and were transporting to Maharashtra

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:22 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Hyderabad: A six member gang of ganja peddlers was busted by the Rachakonda Special Operations Team (LB Nagar) on Tuesday. The police seized 200 kg of ganja, two cars and mobile phones from them.

The arrested persons are Vivek Mohan Rao Havle (36), Ganesh Marutirao Dhumal (32), Sachin Suresh Gade (32), Santosh Baharh Buradi (32), Samrat Surendra (40) and Bill Ashok (45).

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, DS Chauhan said that the six persons formed into a gang and were purchasing the ganja from Sileru in Andhra Pradesh and were transporting to Maharashtra.

“On specific information, the police caught them at ORR Panthangi Toll Plaza. The suspects had changed the registration number plate of the vehicle to confuse the police,” said the Commissioner.

The ganja was procured for Rs 3,000 a kilogram from a man Keshav of Sileru and it was delivered to one person Datta in Dharashiv district in Maharashtra who would sell it for Rs 20,000 a kilogram there. Efforts are on to nab Keshav and Datta, the Commissioner said.

Also Read Telangana: Former Maoist held for Magunta Subbirami Reddy murder gets interim bail after 27 years