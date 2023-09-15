Hyderabad: Six-month-old baby allegedly kidnapped from Niloufer Hospital

The child's mother, Farida Begum had gone out to get food, when the incident occurred.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:30 AM, Fri - 15 September 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A six-month-old baby boy who was admitted at the Niloufer Hospital was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified persons on Thursday night.

The child’s mother, Farida Begum had gone out to get food, when the incident occurred.

Police said that the child who was suffering from illness had come to the hospital in the afternoon.

The woman failed to trace the boy inside and outside the hospital and soon approached the Nampally police.

The police who swung into action suspect a woman who was in the hospital might have abducted the child. The police formed into three special teams.

It is learnt that the surveillance cameras at the the ward were dysfunctional.