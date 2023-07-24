Hyderabad: Six organs of 16-year-old girl donated

A total of 6 donor organs including two kidneys, liver, lungs and two corneas were retrieved and donated to needy patients under the State organ donation initiative

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Organ Donor Miss. Rayapuri Pooja

Hyderabad: The family members of a 16-year-old young girl, Rayapuri Pooja, who was declared brain dead by attending team of doctors, have donated the organs of the deceased as part of the State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative. A total of 6 donor organs including two kidneys, liver, lungs and two corneas were retrieved and donated to needy patients under the State organ donation initiative.

On July 18, Pooja, hailing from Theegarajupally, Sangem, Warangal, attempted to die by suicide at her residence. The family members rushed her to a local private hospital and later for better treatment shifted her to NIMS Hospital.

The doctors at NIMS hospital provided the young girl with intensive care for 5 days but there was no improvement in her health condition. As a result, they declared her as brain dead on Sunday, July 23.

The Jeevandan volunteers conducted a series of grief counselling sessions to the family members of the young girl. The girl’s father Rayapuri Janardhan, mother Rayapuri Swaroopa gave consent to donate the organs. The Jeevandan authorities thanked the family members of the young girl for the noble gesture.