| Hyderabad Six Year Old Boy Drowned In Water Filled Pit

Hyderabad: Six year-old boy drowns in water filled pit

The child Vivek was playing around when he slipped and got drowned in the pit dug up to lay foundation pillars.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:41 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A six year-old boy drowned in a water filled pit at an underconstruction house at Jubilee Hills on Tuesday.

The child Vivek was playing around when he slipped and got drowned in the pit dug up to lay foundation pillars. Due to the heavy rains, water had accumulated in the pit.

Neighbours on being alerted by family members pulled out the boy. However, he had died.

The Jubilee Hills police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination to mortuary.

A case is booked.

More details awaited