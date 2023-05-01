Jubilee Hills records 100+ mm rainfall, residents face inconvenience

Updated On - 12:19 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills bore the brunt of massive rains on Sunday, causing inconvenience to the residents.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the GHMC welfare office at Shaikpet within Jubilee Hills circle recorded a whopping 105.8 mm of rainfall, while Srinagar colony recorded 73 mm of rainfall till 1:00 am.

The heavy rains led to power outages in many areas of Jubilee Hills, with some residents taking to social media to complain that they had been without power for almost 13 hours. Major traffic snarls were also reported in the area overnight, as the downpour caused waterlogging on the roads.

The Khajaguda area also received a significant amount of rainfall, with 96 mm recorded, followed by Kakatiya Hills at Madhapur, where 68.8 mm of rainfall was recorded.

The weather department has predicted scattered rains across the city for the next three days, and residents have been advised to take necessary precautions and stay indoors during the heavy downpour.