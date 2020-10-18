Hyderabad: Six year old girl killed in wall collapse at Mangalhat

The locals rushed to the spot and immediately shifted both the girls to hospital where doctors pronounced Adiba dead. The other girl is undergoing treatment.

Hyderabad: A six year-old girl died when a wall collapsed at Mangalhat due to heavy rains late on Saturday night. According to the police, the victim Adiba Begum and her sister were asleep in a room of the house when a portion of the wall collapsed around midnight.

The locals rushed to the spot and immediately shifted both the girls to hospital where doctors pronounced Adiba dead. The other girl is undergoing treatment.

A case is registered by the police and investigation taken up.

