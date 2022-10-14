Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Hyderabad: Snake rescued from retired IAS official’s residence in Jubilee Hills

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 08:46 PM, Fri - 14 October 22
Retired IPS official Rajiv Trivedi on Friday rescued a snake from a retired IAS official’s residence at Prashasan Nagar in Jubilee Hills.

The incident occurred at the residence of Krishnaiah, a retired bureaucrat, when the family members spotted a venomous snake in the garden area in the afternoon.

On receiving information, Trivedi, who stays in the neighbourhood, reached the spot and with the help of animal rescue volunteers, caught the reptile skillfully and handed it over to the forest department officials.

