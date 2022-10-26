Hyderabad: Social worker held for fake post on Telangana Police

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:06 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Hyderabad: The cybercrime police on Wednesday arrested a social worker on charges of posting fake news saying the Telangana police personnel were working as labourers in Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s farm house.

The arrested person is P.Srinivas Reddy (46) from Satavahana Colony in LB Nagar.

Police said Srinivas Reddy had recently posted a video showing some Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) personnel working in an agricultural land and claimed it was the Chief Minister’s farm house. However, it was fake and hurt the morale of the state police force.

TSSP officials condemning the post clarified that the video was an old one taken when the personnel were readying the farmland in their battalion at Dichpally.