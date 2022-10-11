Hyderabad: Special CS Arvind Kumar inspects road widening works

Hyderabad: The road widening works in Yakutpura and Bahadurpura assembly segments were inspected by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar here on Tuesday.

During the inspection, he was accompanied by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Yakutpura MLA Ahmed Pasha Quadri, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and others.

Taking to Twitter, MA&UD Special Chief Secretary said that, the road widening and nala works in the old city will be speeded up. “Accompanied MP #Hyderabad Janaab @asadowaisi saab & MLA @ahmedpashaqadri alongwith commissioner @GHMCOnline & his team to inspect & review road widening works at Yakutpura & Bahadurpura assembly segments today. Will be speeding up road widening & nala works @KTRTRS,” he tweeted.

