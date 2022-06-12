Hyderabad: Sri Avanthi Silks celebrates 7 years in grand way

Published Date - 07:18 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Hyderabad: As Sri Avanthi Silks celebrated its seven-year anniversary recently, Mamta Trivedi was present to inaugurate the event. Speaking on the occasion, she said that handloom products were always a part of the Indian tradition and that “saris are always her first preference”.

On the other hand, Nivedita Mishra of Sri Avanthi Silks said that the company has seven years of experience in the wholesale business of handloom fabrics, and has now entered the retail segment. “The concept of our retail venture is to bring to the customers handlooms like kosa silk or shell silk, chanderi saris, kalamkari, batik print, paithani, ikkat and maheshwari saris and more from across the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh,” Avasti said.

Sri Avanthi Silks also showcased a live demonstration of the making of kalamkari, baatic print and uppada saris by weavers and artisans at its Basheerbagh showroom. Mrs India Telangana winners took part in a splendid ramp walk to end the event on a high note.

