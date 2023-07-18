Hyderabad: St Michaels A clinch U-15 football trophy

St Michaels A clinched the Under-15 football title defeating BRFC Bolarum 7-6 on penalties in the football tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

St Michaels A clinched the Under-15 football title defeating BRFC Bolarum 7-6 on penalties in the football tournament

Hyderabad: St Michaels A clinched the Under-15 football title defeating BRFC Bolarum 7-6 on penalties in the football tournament conducted by Kiprha Football Academy Decathlon in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Micheal A and BRFC Bolarum played out a 4-all draw in the regular time before advancing it to penalties to decide the winner. In the under-13 category, Sky kings A edged past IFC Miyapur 2-1. St Michales Alwal won the Under-11 title beating SCA Alwal 5-4 in another thrilling final. For the winners Jaison Prince scored four goals.

Results: U-11 Finals: St Michales Alwal 5 (Jaison Prince 4, Riyan John 1, Vikranth 1) bt SCA Alwal 4 (Akshaj 2, Arav 1, Veekshith 1); U-11 Semifinals: St Michaels Alwal (Jaison Prince 4, Riyan John 4, Vikranth 1) 9 bt Sky Kings Football Academy Bowenpally 0; SCA Alwal 5 (Veekshith 2, Akshay 2, Arav 1) bt IFC Miyapur 1 (Sai Mokshith 1); U-13 finals: Sky kings A 2 (Yagya 1, Sunder 1) bt IFC Miyapur 1(Sai mokshith 1); U-13 Semifinals: IFC Miyapur 5 (Sai mokshith 3, Ved 2) bt BFC 4 (Shaurya 2, Rudraksh 2), Skykings A 4(Yagya 2, Sunder 2) bt Skykings B 0; U-15 Finals: St Michaels A 4 (Joshua 2 , Dheeraj 1 , Cheran 1) bt BRFC Bolarum 4 (Piyush 2 ,Nitish 2) (on penalties 7-6); U-15 Semifinals: St Michaels A 4 (Joshua 2, Nikhil 1, Dheeraj 1) Bt St Michaels B 2 (Vincent 1, Nanda 1), BRFC Bolarum 5 (Piyush 2, Sai Sathi 2, Nitish 1) bt SCA 1 (Cyrus 1).