Startup Launcher Programme to be held at UoH

Well known entrepreneurs and investors will mentor through an experiential and well-structured programme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:57 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Hyderabad: ASPIRE at University of Hyderabad (UoH) and The Entrepreneur Zone–TEZ, a startup accelerator, has invited applications for the Startup Launcher Programme, which mentors and facilitates funding for startups to help them launch and grow.

The weekend programme, which runs over three-months, is a combination of masterclasses (36 hours) and one-on-one mentorship (both online & offline). It covers – idea validation, customer discovery, business modelling, product development & MVP, regulation & compliances, go-to-market strategy, finance & funding, business plan & pitch deck, a press release said.

Researchers, innovators, students, SMEs, professionals, techies, consultants, etc., with concrete business ideas or have a startup, qualify for the programme.

The programme will commence on June 24 and selection will be on the basis of the business/idea presented. The last date for receiving applications is June 16.

Apply through website: tezaccelator.com. For any information or support write to tez.co.in@gmail.com or call 7660857600.