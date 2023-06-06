Startup Launcher Programme to be held at UoH

Well known entrepreneurs and investors will mentor through an experiential and well-structured programme.
Hyderabad: ASPIRE at University of Hyderabad (UoH) and The Entrepreneur Zone–TEZ, a startup accelerator, has invited applications for the Startup Launcher Programme, which mentors and facilitates funding for startups to help them launch and grow.
The weekend programme, which runs over three-months, is a combination of masterclasses (36 hours) and one-on-one mentorship (both online & offline). It covers – idea validation, customer discovery, business modelling, product development & MVP, regulation & compliances, go-to-market strategy, finance & funding, business plan & pitch deck, a press release said.
Researchers, innovators, students, SMEs, professionals, techies, consultants, etc., with concrete business ideas or have a startup, qualify for the programme.
The programme will commence on June 24 and selection will be on the basis of the business/idea presented. The last date for receiving applications is June 16.
Apply through website: tezaccelator.com. For any information or support write to tez.co.in@gmail.com or call 7660857600.