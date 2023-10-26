EFLU Students’ Collective demand immediate removal of Vice Chancellor

The university students on Thursday put forwarded demands including bringing the perpetrators of the alleged sexual assault on a woman student to justice.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:03 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

EFLU students during the midnight protests over an alleged sexual assault on a woman student in the campus.

Hyderabad: Demanding that the perpetrators of the alleged sexual assault on a woman student be brought to justice, around 150 students of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) staged a fresh protest on the campus here on Thursday night.

The protest commenced after students general body meeting, which has put forwarded six demands.

The EFLU Students’ Collective demanded immediate removal of Vice Chancellor Prof. E Suresh Kumar, who according to students was overstaying as the VC after his tenure expired last year.

They also demanded the perpetrators of the alleged sexual assault on a woman student be brought to justice immediately. On October 18, a woman student was allegedly sexually assaulted by two persons on the campus and she was found unconscious by others. This resulted in a protest on the campus with the administration filing cases on 11 students.

Apart from removal of Proctor and the entire Proctorial board, they demanded election to an autonomous student-led SPARSH committee, and withdrawal of FIRs filed against protesting students.

Students also wanted the administration to revoke the “illegal Annexure 5”, which according to them was being used to gag dissent and repress all forms of democratic political activity.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Women’s Collective of EFLU (WCE) said neither the VC nor anyone from the proctorial board addressed students directly regarding investigation of the case, so far.