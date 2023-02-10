Hyderabad: Suspect in medico kidnap case detained under PD Act

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:07 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner D.S.Chauhan on Friday issued an order invoking the Preventive Detention Act against K.Naveen Reddy, who allegedly was involved the kidnap of a woman medico in Adibatla in December last year.

Naveen Reddy (29) from Nalgonda district, who owns a tea shop franchise across the State, trapped the medico in the guise of love and pressured her to marry him or threatened to publicise her morphed photos on social media.

In December, Naveen Reddy along with about 20 youths barged into the woman’s house and kidnapped her after assaulting her family members. She was traced safely on the same day.

In this connection, five cases were booked by the Adibatla police and subsequently Naveen and others were arrested. To prevent Naveen Reddy from indulging in such criminal activities, the PD Act was invoked on him and executed at the Central Prison in Cherlapally, where he is currently lodged.